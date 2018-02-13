Financial Paraplanner
- Employer
- Widmann Financial Services
- Location
- Bowie, Maryland
- Salary
- Salary commensurate with experience
- Posted
- Feb 13, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- PP18
- Function
- Finance
- Industry
- Financial Services and Banking
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Paraplanner
Financial Consulting firm in Bowie, MD is looking for analytical staff person to research the performance of different funds and stocks, understand a client’s portfolio, provide financial plans, and help prepare the advisor for client reviews. Keen mathematical skills are a must.
Responsibilities
• Maintain and track client performance reporting
• Research funds and make recommendations to advisor
• Service client accounts and answer client questions on their portfolios
• Distribute and maintain client quarterly performance reporting
• Troubleshoot reporting issues with the back office
• Monitor, track, and input fund cost basis
• Rebalance and input trades on client portfolios as necessary
• Anticipate advisor’s needs and handle them proactively
Qualifications
• 2–5 years in the financial services industry, preferred
• FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities registrations
• BA/BS in economics, accounting, or finance
• Proficiency with various research programs, such as Morningstar® Advisor WorkstationSM
• Proficiency with Microsoft Excel
• CFP® designation a plus
• Familiarity with National Financial Services (NFS) a plus
Similar jobs
Apply for Financial Paraplanner
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly