Paraplanner

Financial Consulting firm in Bowie, MD is looking for analytical staff person to research the performance of different funds and stocks, understand a client’s portfolio, provide financial plans, and help prepare the advisor for client reviews. Keen mathematical skills are a must.

Responsibilities

• Maintain and track client performance reporting

• Research funds and make recommendations to advisor

• Service client accounts and answer client questions on their portfolios

• Distribute and maintain client quarterly performance reporting

• Troubleshoot reporting issues with the back office

• Monitor, track, and input fund cost basis

• Rebalance and input trades on client portfolios as necessary

• Anticipate advisor’s needs and handle them proactively

Qualifications

• 2–5 years in the financial services industry, preferred

• FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities registrations

• BA/BS in economics, accounting, or finance

• Proficiency with various research programs, such as Morningstar® Advisor WorkstationSM

• Proficiency with Microsoft Excel

• CFP® designation a plus

• Familiarity with National Financial Services (NFS) a plus