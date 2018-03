You need to sign in or create an account to save

Paraplanner

Financial Consulting firm in Bowie, MD is looking for analytical staff person to research the performance of different funds and stocks, understand a client’s portfolio, provide financial plans, and help prepare the advisor for client reviews. Keen mathematical skills are a must.

Responsibilities

• Maintain and track client performance reporting

• Research funds and make recommendations to advisor

• Service client accounts and answer client questions on their portfolios

• Distribute and maintain client quarterly performance reporting

• Troubleshoot reporting issues with the back office

• Monitor, track, and input fund cost basis

• Rebalance and input trades on client portfolios as necessary

• Anticipate advisor’s needs and handle them proactively

Qualifications

• 2–5 years in the financial services industry, preferred

• FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities registrations

• BA/BS in economics, accounting, or finance

• Proficiency with various research programs, such as Morningstar® Advisor WorkstationSM

• Proficiency with Microsoft Excel

• CFP® designation a plus

• Familiarity with National Financial Services (NFS) a plus