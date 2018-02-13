Financial Paraplanner

Employer
Widmann Financial Services
Location
Bowie, Maryland
Salary
Salary commensurate with experience
Posted
Feb 13, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Ref
PP18
Function
Finance
Industry
Financial Services and Banking
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Paraplanner

Financial Consulting firm in Bowie, MD is looking for analytical staff person to research the performance of different funds and stocks, understand a client’s portfolio, provide financial plans, and help prepare the advisor for client reviews. Keen mathematical skills are a must.

 

Responsibilities 

• Maintain and track client performance reporting 

• Research funds and make recommendations to advisor

• Service client accounts and answer client questions on their portfolios

• Distribute and maintain client quarterly performance reporting

• Troubleshoot reporting issues with the back office

• Monitor, track, and input fund cost basis

• Rebalance and input trades on client portfolios as necessary 

• Anticipate advisor’s needs and handle them proactively

 

Qualifications

• 2–5 years in the financial services industry, preferred

• FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities registrations

• BA/BS in economics, accounting, or finance

• Proficiency with various research programs, such as Morningstar® Advisor WorkstationSM

• Proficiency with Microsoft Excel

• CFP®  designation a plus

• Familiarity with National Financial Services (NFS) a plus

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Financial Paraplanner

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

All questions are required

I have at least 2 years experience in the financial services industry.

I have a BA/BS in economics, accounting or finance.

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this