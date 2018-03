Program Management Specialist

Position # 101981

University of Maryland

Program Management Specialist for Area & Classroom Maintenance is responsible for all initial customer inquiries, complaints and comments concerning campus buildings and general-purpose classrooms; to perform all office duties; to interact with procurement and vendors and will provide administrative support to the Assistant Director, managers and assistant managers as needed and assigned. For a complete listing of minimum qualifications, and to apply for the position, visit: https://ejobs.umd.edu ; application deadline is February 23, 2018. UM offers a competitive benefits package. The University of Maryland is an EOE/AA Employer. Minorities, Women, Protected Veterans and individuals with disabilities are Encouraged to Apply.