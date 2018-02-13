RUSTLER CONSTRUCTION INC.

Road * Bridge * Utility * Site Work

Rustler Construction Inc. is a General Contractor specializing in road, bridge and utility projects. Founded in 1997, Rustler continues to expand its annual volume while maintaining control of its projects with an experienced and success oriented work force. We are looking for a project manager to join our team with our offices being just off Rte. 4 & the beltway in Upper Marlboro, MD.

Responsibilities:

Review and approve subcontracts and purchase orders to ensure optimum value and compliance with contract documents.

Coordinate development and updates of project schedule.

Overall responsibility for submittals, shop drawings, certifications, etc.

Serve as primary liason with Owner’s representatives as well as subcontractors.

Coordinate and manage the progress of the project to include timely completion, adherence to specifications, and overall profitability of the project inclusive of change order negotiations.

Financial input with the project to include job costing, billing, and subcontractor requisitions.

Complete close out of the project.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years experience with construction project management specifically related to road, bridge or utility work.

Strong computer skills, communication skills, and organizational skills.

Proven ability to successfully manage construction projects and personnel.

Reasons to Join the Rustler Team: