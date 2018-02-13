Vice President of Innovation and Marketing

Founded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation (NWF or Federation) is America's largest and most trusted grassroots conservation organization with 51 state/territorial affiliates and more than six million members and supporters, including hunters, anglers, gardeners, birders, hikers, campers, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. The Federation’s mission is to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in our rapidly changing world through programming focused on conserving wildlife, restoring habitats and waterways, expanding outdoor opportunities, connecting children with nature, and addressing the causes and consequences of climate change.

This is an exciting time of growth and expansion at NWF with a new strategic plan (https://www.nwf.org/About-Us/Our-Mission [nwf.org]) – “Saving America’s Wildlife: Toward a Common Agenda” and driving progress across the United States. This leadership role is ideal for an entrepreneurial marketing professional seeking opportunities to contribute meaningfully toward the goal of achieving substantial increases in financial support for NWF in the years ahead.

Statement of General Purpose:

The Vice President of Innovation and Marketing will report to the CEO and serve as a member of the Executive Team (ET). The ET is comprised of leaders across the organization that represent NWF’s varied Conservation Education Programs, multiple fundraising/business lines, and supporting services. As such, this position will partner closely with members of the ET and work cooperatively with all NWF departments to effectively drive efforts to establish the strategic product, services, and overall brand marketing direction, formulating and communicating a cohesive and integrated plan across all business lines and marketing channels. The position will work with Strategic Business Operations for technology and data analytics requirements and Finance regarding business development, investment needs, and financial projections. The VP will have primary responsibility for overseeing new products and offerings as well as management of the Licensing, Catalog, and Brand Promotions teams. This position will lead an internal Marketing Council which consists of several key staff, including but not limited to the VP of Philanthropy, AVP of Philanthropy, AVP of Corporate Sponsorships and Brand Promotions, AVP of Brand Licensing, Senior Director of Catalog, Executive Publisher, VP of Education, VP of Strategic Business Operations, Director of Digital Engagement, and Senior Director of Corporate Engagement. The Council will identify, prioritize, and establish early concept and product development targeted at new revenue growth opportunities and new audiences, such as millennials. As the Council leader, the VP will manage the process, research, testing, brand perception, market potential and financial viability in order to determine and present recommendations to the CEO, VP of Finance and Board Innovation Committee. As initiatives are greenlighted, this position will be ultimately accountable for implementation, deliverables, monitoring performance/KPIs, making adjustments, and net revenue. Keys to success in this role include:

Collaborate effectively across the organization to understand needs, ensure executable strategies, and drive optimum results for revenue, reach, and engagement

Cultivate innovation and advocate for transformational change to advance measurable outcomes

Take a constituent-oriented, creative approach to facilitate new idea generation and use of multi-media

Foster in-depth views of the external marketplace, including competition, consumer trends, and third-party opportunities, to inform decision-making, strategy and user experience

Effectively promote and market the Ranger Rick and National Wildlife Federation brand, including but not limited to YouTube, Apps, and social media

Exceptional analytical and performance measurement capabilities and financial management acumen

Principal Duties (major areas of responsibility):

Innovation:

Lead the internal Marketing Council and innovation process and development activities while striving to be nimble without sacrificing due diligence

Identify, gather, organize consumer insights, internal ideas, marketplace analyses and competitive trends to drive new concepts

Assess and define new value propositions as well as enhancements to existing value propositions for commercial or promotional feasibility

Build rigorous business cases for the best ideas with alternate go-to-market and ROI scenarios

Partner closely with Finance to achieve the right strategic directions and investments with metrics and measurements, including the annual planning process

Lead and/or support end-to-end cross functional projects and teams to develop and launch new products and solutions in concert with constituent needs, and collaborate with staff around the organization to develop test and implementation plans

Explore and work with third parties to identify outside partnership, investment, or acquisition opportunities to advance innovation

Establish ongoing evaluation procedures, periodical status updates, and financial reporting for all new projects undertaken

Primary staff liaison and advisor to the Board Innovation Committee

Marketing and Brand:

Set and share with leadership and staff clear overarching strategic marketing vision and goals

Develop integrated marketing communications plans across traditional and new media that successfully deliver business objectives

Continue to build brand awareness with consistent messaging and storytelling

Seek opportunities to use NWF’s assets to expand the brand experience and increase revenue

Identify and/or affirm staff resources and vendors needed to provide creative services and marketing collateral to support revenue generation efforts

Reinforce the use of testing and data analytics to inform marketing strategy and tactical decisions and optimal resource allocation

As part of a unified marketing approach, target and capitalize on cross promotion and up-sell opportunities, and make trade-offs in order to maximize limited resources and revenues

Advocate for systems and technology that fully support all marketing efforts, including rapid cycles of learning and business agility

Monitor and report on marketing goals and suggest re-alignment or course corrections as necessary

Supervision Exercised:

Experience managing hard-working professional staff and teams responsible for generating significant gross and net revenues. Must possess the ability to influence and lead others without direct authority, such as peers and staff members on the Marketing Council. This VP will supervise four (4) direct reports, overseeing the Licensing, Catalog, and Brand Promotions teams as well as a Marketing Support position. The VP will mentor, coach, identify and develop talent while providing the roadmap to execute and achieve approved goals for the staff. The VP should also assess the overall NWF marketing structure, staffing, and resources required to meet the expectations herein, including aggressive revenue growth, and periodically make recommendations to potentially better position the organization for success.

Qualification and Skills:

At least 10 years of relevant business experience including proven success in innovation and product development with deep knowledge of retail, digital, and brand value

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or related field; MBA preferred

Demonstrated track record in advancing and growing revenues and building constituencies

Strong leadership skills with the capability to think strategically

Ability to work effectively with peers and senior executives, including CEO and Board

Exceptional problem-solving and analytical skills, including ability to use data to address business issues and develop fully vetted business cases

Excellent communication and presentation skills for varied audiences; must have persuasive presence, and act as a brand ambassador

Strong project management and negotiation skills

Entrepreneurial, self-motivated and driven to achieve results

Passion for the preservation and protection of wildlife and wild places a plus

The employee's actions are expected to reflect the staff values of the National Wildlife Federation: collaboration, mindfulness, empowerment, inclusivity, and mission focus.

Travel Requirements: Willing to travel as needed.

Diversity at the National Wildlife Federation:

Clean air, clean water, and abundant wildlife sustain Americans from all walks of life. We share a responsibility to protect these public assets for our children’s future. Just as a diversity of animals and plants are essential to a healthy ecosystem, the National Wildlife Federation derives its strength and relevance from bringing together diverse people to create healthy communities for all.

We aspire to be an inclusive multicultural organization that celebrates the rich dimensions of diversity such as race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, age, physical ability, and religious and political belief. Diversity at the National Wildlife Federation translates into understanding and valuing each other’s perspectives.

We offer excellent benefits, competitive compensation, and a flexible and family-friendly work environment. The Federation is committed to further building a diverse team and strongly encourages all qualified professionals to apply.

Interested candidates should apply online and submit a cover letter stating your interest and relevant qualifications. In addition, please share salary expectations and a resume. A direct link to our career site is at https://nwf.applicantpro.com/jobs/728080.html .