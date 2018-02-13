Association of Traffic Safety Information Professionals

Position Title: Executive Director

Status: Part-time, Exempt Location: Home-based (although regular travel to Washington D.C. metropolitan area is required and preference will be given to local candidates)

The Association of Transportation Safety Information Professionals (ATSIP) is seeking an experienced part-time Executive Director to assist the board in managing and expanding the organization.

ATSIP is the leading advocacy group focused on improving transportation safety data quality and promoting data-driven solutions to traffic safety challenges. ATSIP’s activities are supported by State and federal government agencies, academic and professional associations, and private sector partners. The organization’s membership consists of professionals from local, state, and federal government agencies, including departments of transportation, public safety, and highway safety offices, as well as law enforcement agencies, private sector professionals, and partners from academia and university research centers.

The Executive Director will take a leading role in executing ATSIP’s annual conference (the Traffic Records Forum), developing and executing a comprehensive communications plan, increasing memberships, and managing the organization’s portfolio of other activities, including the ANSI D.16 Manual on Classification of Motor Vehicle Traffic Crashes.

This is a part-time telecommuting position reporting to the ATSIP Executive Board officers. No physical office space for the incumbent will be provided. Work hours will be concentrated in the lead up and execution of the annual conference which takes place late July or early August. The incumbent must be able to travel to the annual conference location (at ATSIP expense) and to the Washington, DC, metro area for regular meetings with members and other key stakeholders.

Priority Areas

This position requires an individual with demonstrated administrative and management experience with an emphasis on development, event planning, communications, and association management. The position’s primary responsibilities include:

Traffic Records Forum

Provide continuity and support to the program chair and committee as they work with contract staff to plan and execute this annual conference.

Cultivate and maintain ongoing relationships with vendors and exhibitors.

Increase conference attendance by 25% within two (2) years.

Increase vendor income by 25% within two (2) years.

Maintain documentation to assist the program chair and committee execute their responsibilities efficiently.

Communications

Deepen and refine all aspects of ATSIP’s communications—from web presence to external relations with the goal of creating a stronger brand.

Actively engage and energize Executive Board members, committees, and partner organizations.

Plan and execute communications regarding the Traffic Records Forum and other conferences.

Membership

Identify membership growth opportunities, from potential benefits and recruitment opportunities.

Other Responsibilities

Administration – Build and maintain effective program tracking and evaluation capabilities. Coordinate with contract staff to provide the board secretariat services and respond to public inquiries. Develop and coordinate ATSIP’s cadre of volunteers. Manage sub-committees, serving exofficio on each.

Grant management – Maintain relations with grantors and ensure that all regulatory and reporting requirements are met.

ANSI D.16 Manual on Classification of Motor Vehicle Traffic Crashes – Liaise with the Board and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to ensure that all requirements for D.16 are met and the standard retains its ANSI certification. Work with support staff to build and retain related reporting and documentation.

Candidate Qualifications

Applicants for the position should have the following qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field (Master’s degree preferred)

A minimum of three years’ experience in non-profit or association management

A minimum of two years’ experience in business development

A commitment to quality programs and data-driven program evaluation

An ability to coach staff, manage, and develop high-performance teams, set and achieve strategic objectives, and manage a budget

Strong marketing, public relations, and fundraising experience with the ability to engage a wide range of stakeholders and cultures

Strong written and verbal communication skills  Excellent interpersonal and multidisciplinary project skills

Action-oriented, entrepreneurial, adaptable, and innovative approach to business planning

Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people

Organized, detail oriented, and able to manage multiple assignments and simultaneous priorities under pressure and to complete tasks in a timely manner, occasionally under time constraints

Ability to exercise discretion, initiative, and judgment and to make decisions within the scope of assigned responsibilities

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite

Ability to work safely and efficiently from home or another remote location

Application Information:

Salary commensurate with experience. Send a cover letter, resume, writing sample, and salary requirements to manager@atsip.org reference Executive Director in the Subject Line.