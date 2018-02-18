ROOFER LABORERS/LABORERS WANTED

Employer
d j b contracting
Location
Upper Marlboro, Maryland
Posted
Feb 18, 2018
Closes
Mar 25, 2018
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades, General Contractor
Industry
Specialty Trades
Hours
Full Time

CONSTRUCTION

Roofer Laborers/Laborers Wanted  
We are a commercial roofing company looking for laborers with roofing experience and/or general laborers.  Applicants must have Valid ID and transportation.  The majority of the work is government scale. Salary based on experience.   All hired applicants will be drug tested. Interested applicants please come to 8411 Old Marlboro Pike, Unit 24, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772, between the hours of 8am to 3pm, Monday – Friday.   
301.420.7663

