CONSTRUCTION

Roofer Laborers/Laborers Wanted

We are a commercial roofing company looking for laborers with roofing experience and/or general laborers. Applicants must have Valid ID and transportation. The majority of the work is government scale. Salary based on experience. All hired applicants will be drug tested. Interested applicants please come to 8411 Old Marlboro Pike, Unit 24, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772, between the hours of 8am to 3pm, Monday – Friday.

301.420.7663