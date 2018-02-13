Director of Nursing

Employer
Bright Star Health Care of Montgomery County, Maryland
Location
Full time RN DON position in fast growing home health care agency in Montgomery County.
Salary
Competitive salary plus benefits.
Posted
Feb 13, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
Hours
Full Time

DON position includes direct support of clients, after hours on call duties, familiarity with State of Maryland Residential Service Agency standards and requirements, Joint Commission standards and requirements, facility with computer. Email resumes to: aplavnieks@brightstarcare.com

