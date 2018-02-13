Director of Nursing
- Location
- Full time RN DON position in fast growing home health care agency in Montgomery County.
- Salary
- Competitive salary plus benefits.
- Posted
- Feb 13, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Hours
- Full Time
DON position includes direct support of clients, after hours on call duties, familiarity with State of Maryland Residential Service Agency standards and requirements, Joint Commission standards and requirements, facility with computer. Email resumes to: aplavnieks@brightstarcare.com
