Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Apartment Community - Rockville, MD

Employer
Grady Management Inc.
Location
Rockville, Maryland
Salary
Excellent benefits package
Posted
Feb 13, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Ref
HPV
Function
Customer Service, Sales
Industry
Hospitality and Tourism, Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a Full-Time Marketing / Leasing Consultant for Halpine View Apartments in Rockville, MD.

This position is responsible for professionally leasing rental apartments to maximize income potential. 

Position Responsibilities include:

  • Answer incoming calls.
  • Establish rapport with future residents and all visitors.
  • Leasing apartment homes to future residents and achieve necessary move-in goals.
  • Assist in completing rental applications and required forms.
  • Provide information and collecting deposits and fees
  • Practice excellent Fair Housing.
  • Submit rental applications for verification and for approval
  • Prepare move-in packages and conduct new resident orientations.
  • Other duties as assigned or requested.

You will assist us achieve maximum property occupancy and resident satisfaction.  In addition, you will complete marketing reports, applications and leases as required, and provide recommendations to management regarding apartment pricing. 

Some weekend work is required.

Sales and customer service experience a plus

Halpine View Apartments

13013 Crookston Lane

Rockville, MD 20851

Fax # 301-881-3595

Email: Halpine-View@GradyMgt.com

EEO M/F/D

www.GradyMgt.com     

