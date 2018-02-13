Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Maintenance Technician for a 250+ unit apartment community located in Silver Spring, MD near the auto park.

The ideal candidate will have experience with carpentry, appliance repair, plumbing, apartment turn-over and punch-out. 18+ months related experience and/or training in residential property management is desired as well as the ability to multitask.

Position Responsibilities:

Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.

Participating in maintenance projects and respond to after-hours emergency calls.

Troubleshooting appliances, HVAC equipment, and other technical issues.

Ensure the condition of community grounds is clean, safe and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related untidiness.

Other duties as assigned or requested.

Job Requirements:

A valid driver’s license with a safe driving record and a reliable source of transportation to be used daily onsite.

18 + months of experience in apartment maintenance.

Appliance repair experience for washer, dryer, stove, and refrigerator.

CFC Type II Certification and 410A experience is preferred.

Responsible for taking calls for after hour emergency maintenance, available to work overtime on nights and weekends.

Live on site is required.

Competitive pay and an excellent benefits package offered, including health, dental, vision, RX, life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.

Knights Bridge 1 Apts.

3310 Tea Garden Circle, #202

Silver Spring, MD 20904

Email: Knights-Br1@GradyMgt.com

Fax # 301-890-0145

EEO M/F/D

www.gradymgt.com