Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a Full-Time Marketing / Leasing Consultant for Montgomery White Oak Apartments in SIlver Spring, MD.

This position is responsible for professionally leasing rental apartments to maximize income potential.

Bilingual skills (Spanish / English) are a plus for this position.

Position Responsibilities include:

Answer incoming calls.

Establish rapport with future residents and all visitors.

Leasing apartment homes to future residents and achieve necessary move-in goals.

Assist in completing rental applications and required forms.

Provide information and collecting deposits and fees

Practice excellent Fair Housing.

Submit rental applications for verification and for approval

Prepare move-in packages and conduct new resident orientations.

Other duties as assigned or requested.

You will assist us achieve maximum property occupancy and resident satisfaction. In addition, you will complete marketing reports, applications and leases as required, and provide recommendations to management regarding apartment pricing.

Some weekend work is required.

Sales and customer service experience a plus

Attn: Montgomery White Oak Apts.

11550 Stewart Lane #109

Silver Spring, MD 20904

Fax # 301-680-3165

Email: Mont-White@GradyMgt.com

EEO M/F/D

www.GradyMgt.com