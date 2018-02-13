Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Apartment Community - Silver Spring, MD
- Employer
- Grady Management Inc.
- Location
- Silver Spring, Maryland
- Salary
- Excellent benefits package
- Posted
- Feb 13, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- MWO
- Function
- Customer Service, Sales
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a Full-Time Marketing / Leasing Consultant for Montgomery White Oak Apartments in SIlver Spring, MD.
This position is responsible for professionally leasing rental apartments to maximize income potential.
Bilingual skills (Spanish / English) are a plus for this position.
Position Responsibilities include:
- Answer incoming calls.
- Establish rapport with future residents and all visitors.
- Leasing apartment homes to future residents and achieve necessary move-in goals.
- Assist in completing rental applications and required forms.
- Provide information and collecting deposits and fees
- Practice excellent Fair Housing.
- Submit rental applications for verification and for approval
- Prepare move-in packages and conduct new resident orientations.
- Other duties as assigned or requested.
You will assist us achieve maximum property occupancy and resident satisfaction. In addition, you will complete marketing reports, applications and leases as required, and provide recommendations to management regarding apartment pricing.
Some weekend work is required.
Sales and customer service experience a plus
Attn: Montgomery White Oak Apts.
11550 Stewart Lane #109
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Fax # 301-680-3165
Email: Mont-White@GradyMgt.com
EEO M/F/D
www.GradyMgt.com
