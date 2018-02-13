SAFETY PARTNER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Williamsburg, VA
- Posted
- Feb 13, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Sentara Healthcare - Williamsburg Regional Medical Center Hospital located in Williamsburg, VA is recruiting for a Safety Partner - Part-time to work the Night shift.
Assists with the provision of a safe hospital environment which is conducive to the provision of patient care and enables patients to maintain or enhance independence functioning during the hospital stay.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Related - Previous experience
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Prior acute care experience, or enrollment in a health sciences program. BLS required within 90 days of hire.
