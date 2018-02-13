NP/PA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH VIRGINIA BEACH GENERAL HOSPITAL

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Feb 13, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare, Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Behavioral Health is seeking and NP/PA for a full time position for the Partial Hospitalization Program, Intensive Outpatient Program and Outpatient follow ups for discharged patients.

The hospital-based Nurse Practitioner (NP) is responsible for providing health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups in the hospital setting, independently and/or under the direction of the attending physician. Health care services include conducting comprehensive health assessments, prescribing/providing treatments/interventions, making referrals, managing acute and stable chronic illnesses, promoting health, and providing disease prevention and management services. The NP is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member- of- the- team activities, use resources (human and material) appropriately, and adhere to Hospital and Medical Staff Bylaws, Rules and Regulations (as applicable).

Education Level
Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONE

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Basic Life Support, Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse

Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support

Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Nurse Practitioner experience preferred.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this