Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a US Citizen.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.

See Other Information and Requirements section for additional requirements.

Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.

You will be required to obtain and maintain an interim and/or final security clearance prior to entrance on duty. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.

This position may require travel from normal duty station to CONUS and OCONUS and may include remote or isolated sites. You must be able to travel on military and commercial aircraft for extended periods of time.

This position is considered Key/Non-Combat Essential. You will be required to provide immediate and continuing support of the expeditionary requirements in other than combat or combat support situations.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses (i.e. PCS) or relocation incentives as described in 5 USC 5753 may be authorized in accordance with applicable travel regulations.QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS: Applicants will be assessed against qualifications which fall into two areas: Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) and Mandatory Technical Qualifications (MTQs). Failure to provide a separate narrative statement which describes fully and concisely how your experience meets the competencies described in the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) and Mandatory Technical Qualifications will eliminate you from consideration.EXECUTIVE CORE QUALIFICATIONS: You will be assessed against the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs).They are designed to assess executive experience and potential - not technical expertise. They measure whether you have the broad executive skills needed in a variety of senior executive positions. Failure to meet a qualification requirement will disqualify an applicant. (Each must be addressed separately in your Supplemental Narrative Statement. The ECQs must not exceed 10 pages.)(Note: Current career Senior Executive Service (SES); former career Senior Executive Service (SES) who are reinstatement-eligible; and graduates of OPM-certified Candidate Development Programs are not required to address the ECQs, but must address the Mandatory Technical Qualifications.)1) Leading Change: This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.2) Leading People: This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent in this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.3) Results Driven: This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent in the ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high- quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.4) Business Acumen: This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.5) Building Coalitions: This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.MANDATORY TECHNICAL QUALIFICATIONS: (Each must be addressed separately in your Supplemental Narrative Statement. Each MTQ must not exceed 2 pages.)1. Ability to analyze and organize complex factual and legal matters for oral and written presentations, including legal work experience demonstrating professional competence through such qualities as sound judgment, initiative, and industry.2. Ability to establish effective working relationships with persons having differing interests and to manage, organize, and direct others.3. Knowledge of and experience in (a) one or more of the substantive areas of law practiced by OGC: government contracts, with a preference for major systems acquisition, Federal employment, environmental, fiscal, intellectual property, and associated litigation; and (b) organizational relationships, missions, and procedures of the Department of Defense and the Department of the Navy.For specific instructions for preparing your statement and definitions of these core qualifications are available at http://www.opm.gov/ses/recruitment/ecq.asp Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

Must have graduated from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association; be an active member in good standing of the bar of the highest court of a State, U.S. commonwealth, U.S. territory, or the District of Columbia; and be admitted to practice before a state or federal court.

This position is not covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please see the How to Apply section.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



Veteran's preference does not apply to the Senior Executive Service.



Recruitment incentives may be authorized to eligible new hires.



Active duty military members MAY apply under this announcement. If selected, appointment eligibility requirements must be met prior to the effective date of appointment.



Upon Selection the following documents will be requested: An official transcript of the applicant's law school record together with an official statement of his/her relative standing in his/her class. However, if the individual has been a member of the Bar for 5 years or more, the transcript requirement may be waived. An official certificate showing that the applicant is a member of the Bar. An official statement that his/her fitness to practice law or his/her conduct as an attorney have never been challenged. If either his/her fitness or conduct has been challenged, an official statement concerning the facts and circumstances together with any explanation that the applicant himself may wish to submit. The work is predominately sedentary. No special physical demands are required to perform to work.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants that meet the basic qualifications requirements will be evaluated based on the quality and extent of their experience, training, and/or education indicated on their resume and the qualification responses described in the separate narrative statement. Resumes will be evaluated by a rating and ranking panel, and highly qualified candidates may be invited to participate in a structured interview. The Ad-hoc Executive Resources Board (AERB) will review results and make recommendations on final selections to the approving authority.



If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.



You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer and part time experience. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.