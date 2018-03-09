50% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.

The incumbent must be eligible to obtain and maintain a Top Secret/SCI security clearance with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information.

A successfully completed Counterintelligence (CI) scope polygraph examination with No Deception (ND) is required.

This position is a drug-testing designated position (TDP).

Occasional evening/weekend work is required.

CONUS and OCONUS travel 25% or greater may be required; the incumbent must be eligible for a passport.

Modifying or developing small software routines and scripts with basic functionality for use in larger software code.

With supervision, conducting penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.

Performing basic software testing procedures, code verification and validation.

Performing software coding using some of the following languages: C, C++, C#, Objective C, Perl, Python, Java, JavaScript.

Modifying or developing small software routines and scripts with basic functionality for use in larger software code.

Assisting with penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.

Using C, C++, C#, Objective C, Perl, Python, Java, JavaScript and/or assembly language to develop and maintain custom code within a given project.

Applying software testing theory to code written under the supervision of a technical lead.

Performing analysis and reverse engineering of source code.

3.0 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B" or better) as recorded on their official transcript, or as computed based on 4 years of education, or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum; or

3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B+" or better) based on the average of the required courses completed in the major field or the required courses in the major field completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum.

Bachelor's or higher degree in computer science or bachelor's degree with 30 semester hours in a combination of mathematics, statistics, and computer science. At least 15 of the 30 semester hours must have included any combination of statistics and mathematics that included differential and integral calculus. All academic degrees and course work must be from accredited or pre-accredited institutions.

In addition to the Basic Requirements, in order to qualify for this position, your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the next lower grade level or pay band in the federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience is defined as experience that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled and has equipped you with the particular competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position.

Applicants may substitute the following directly-related education for the required experience:
1 year of directly-related graduate-level education
Superior Academic Achievement (S.A.A.) in undergraduate degree based on (1) class standing - upper third of graduating class, (2) grade-point average of 3.0 or higher out of 4.0, or 3.5 or higher in major field, or (3) honor society membership.
2 years of progressively higher level directly-related graduate education leading to a master's degree
master's or equivalent graduate degree, directly related to the position.

For positions requiring positive education requirements, or if you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a complete copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned).



Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States.



Applications will be accepted from students who expect to complete qualifying education within 9 months from the date of application. However, agencies are required to verify that the education has been completed successfully before any applicant can be appointed (report to work); therefore, your selection or start date may be impacted by proof and completion of all position requirements.

Incumbent will be provided with significant additional training.



Superior Qualifications appointment, Recruitment, Relocation and Retention incentives, and/or Student Loan Repayment Program may be authorized in accordance with applicable regulations and available command funding and may require a service agreement.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:





APPLICATION SOFTWARE

DATA AND CONTENT MANAGEMENT

SYSTEMS ANALYSIS