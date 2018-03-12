Congressional and Public Affairs Student Volunteer Intern - Summer 2018

TRAVEL REQUIRED:

Not required


RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No


KEY REQUIREMENTS:
  • US Citizenship Required
  • Must be able to successfully complete a background investigation
    • Students must meet the following requirements to qualify:
    1. Must be currently enrolled at least half-time in an accredited degree/diploma program (unless higher level program is specified)
    2. Must be in good academic standing

    This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

    All internships are NON-PAID. The student is considered a volunteer and is not entitled to compensation or overtime during any portion of this assignment. However, a transportation benefit may be provided depending on availability of funds.

    You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

    Once the application process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you have submitted all of the required documents (see Required Documents Section) and meet the requirements to apply. If you meet the requirements, your application/resume will be referred for consideration.

    Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation


