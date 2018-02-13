Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Assistant Director, LL.M. Academic Services - Georgetown University Law Center

Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetown Law is an exceptional institution in an enviable location. Students come here from all over the world to study international or tax law, environmental or health care law (just a few of our specialties). They come here for our top-ranked clinics. Most of all, they come because this is the place where theory and practice meet. At Georgetown, students learn the law in the place where laws are made.

The Assistant Director coordinates a broad range of activities related to academic affairs in the Office of Graduate Programs (OGP). S/he schedules approximately 300 graduate courses each academic year, serving as a point of contact for approximately 350 graduate adjunct and visiting faculty. Reporting to the Executive Director of LL.M. Academic Services (LLMAS), the Assistant Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Course Management

Implements the course schedule each academic year, including data/information management, inputting course requirements and faculty profiles, and coordinating the graduate schedule with the J.D. schedule.

Coordinates course and faculty changes with LLMAS team, Program Directors, and J.D. Academic Services.

Serves as a core member of the team, designing and implementing new technological tools.

Manages transition to new platforms and regularly updates course and faculty changes across all platforms.

Works collaboratively with LLMAS team and the Registrar's Office to resolve course and faculty issues.

Graduate Faculty Management

Serves as a primary point of contact for LL.M. and S.J.D. adjunct and visiting faculty, as well as full-time faculty teaching graduate courses.

Responds to regular adjunct inquiries and sends out mass communications.

Collects, tracks, and reviews graduate syllabi, performing administrative duties related to adjunct support as needed.

Academic Support Services

Assists with support services including but not limited to Graduate Independent Research requests, tracking Leave of Absence approvals, and coordinating edits to the Student and Faculty Handbooks.

Ensures safekeeping of important academic documents.

Organizes and maintains LLMAS team's shared documents.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

1-3 years of work experience

High proficiency in technology and ability to use Microsoft Office Suite

Ability to communicate effectively with colleagues, faculty and students

Strong time-management and project-management skills including the ability to independently prioritize tasks, process a high volume of requests, and complete projects on time

Preferred Qualifications

1 year of managing complex administrative tasks

Experience working full-time in an academic institution

Experience with databases and course-management tools

