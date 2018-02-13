Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Senior Associate Director, GUAA (Georgetown University Alumni Association) - Office of Advancement

The Senior Associate Director works with current and potential Alliances specifically chartered by the Georgetown University Alumni Association (GUAA) to enhance and amplify the efforts of the overall Office of Advancement Alliances and strategy by adding additional opportunities and areas for alumni engagement. S/he works to research, incubate, launch, and grow GUAA Alliances depending on the phase of development of that Alliance - to include market research, data analysis, events and programs, membership models, volunteer leadership identification, development, and stewardship. Reporting to the Senior Director of Career & Regional Initiatives, the Senior Associate Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Management of the Georgetown Entrepreneurship Alliance (GEA)

Serves as primary contact for the GEA, chartered by GUAA.

Manages the GEA Board and ensures compliance with GEA bylaws and GUAA policies - to include monthly board meetings, and developing and growing the leadership and board.

Partners with GEA board and GUAA Career Services Committee in the creation of a long term strategic plan, annual metrics and goals, and ensures their alignment with GUAA and GU strategies and goals.

Coordinates and executes best-in-practice entrepreneurship related events for the purposes of networking and professional development including overall event strategy and annual plan, as well as building event content, speakers, budgeting, and marketing.

Supports the communications efforts of the GEA via email, social media, website, and e-news. Partners with Advancement as possible to leverage the technology (for example, iModules, GU360, Exact Target) and resources for seamless data synergies and optimization of process and resource.

Grows overall touchpoints via events, social media, membership, and subscribers.

Liaises with the Georgetown Regional Clubs and Alliances as appropriate.

Strategic Planning & Analysis

Partners with Senior Director and GUAA Volunteer Leadership in the strategic planning for future GUAA chartered Alliances including understanding and planning for the evolving staff and financial resources needed for phased approach to Alliance development.

Researches future GUAA Alliances and determine viability based on market research, alumni data, and identification of leadership, strategic alignment, or importance with GU/GUAA.

Understands professional networking and works to enhance the relationships of Alumni Relations, Regional Clubs and the Office of Advancement for the purpose of increased engagement of alumni.

Analyzes GUAA Alliances engagement efforts, for example, touch points, membership, and Annual Giving participation rates.

Growth of New Volunteer Programs/Groups/Alliances

Works with potential new, chartered GUAA Alliance(s) that have been identified as strategic priorities in order to grow a sustainable leadership base, demonstrate relevance and impact via alumni data, and show proven track record of success and growth in incubation.

Works with these groups on the determination of their mission and potential strategic plan.

Partnerships

Works closely with Associate Director of Alumni Career Services to coordinate scheduling and marketing of programs, events, and webinar topics related to Alliances.

Partners with the GU Director of Alliances in coordinating overall Alliances messaging, marketing, and communications, and shares best practices.

Works with Associate Director of Alumni Career Services focusing on Hoya Gateway to build number of alumni from the GUA Alliances represented in Hoya Gateway.

Liaises with on-campus partners related to any Alliances under the purview of this position - for example, Start-Up Hoyas and the Beeck Center for Social Impact.

Works with GUAA Board of Governors Career Services Committee.

Partners with Development in the identification of managed prospects who may be interested in supporting, hosting, sponsoring, or leading Alliances and/or Alliance programming.

Liaises with the various Career Centers across campus as appropriate.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

2 to 4 years of specific experience in higher education, career services, or working with professional associations

Demonstrable experience and success in managing and partnering with volunteers - preference for demonstrable experience and success in marketing, public relations and communications

Proven success in developing and managing events and programs

Creativity and innovation in building programs in addition to project management skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with ability to adapt communications style for various audiences

Strong organizational skills, with ability to successfully manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines

Confident, enthusiastic communicator with interacts positively with diverse professionals and personalities

Experience in volunteer management, event planning, and strategic planning skills are a necessity - preference for experience in higher education

Highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and emotional intelligence

Willingness and availability to travel on occasion to select cities (mostly U.S.) and to work occasionally on nights/weekends

Strong ability to understand how technology can be used to improve current internal and external processes and service delivery

Familiarity and interest in the unique culture and traditions of Georgetown University

