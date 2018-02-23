Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Grants Management System Analyst, Administrative Services - University Services

The Grants Management Systems Analyst configures, tests, and maintains Grants Management functionality for the Georgetown Management System in Workday, providing end-user support and leading the university community in designing and testing new functionality. S/he works with the Grants User Community to present complex system changes and ensure user requirements are reflected in the system. Reporting to the Director of Financial Systems and Processes, the Grants Management Systems Analyst has duties that include but are not limited to: ​

Leads design sessions for new/updated functionality.

Tests new functionality in Workday releases, monitoring all updates.

Participates in Workday design partner sessions to help Workday build specific functionality to meet requirements.

Manages configuration changes to meet evolving user requirements.

Designs and develops reports as required by Grants Community.

Anticipates, recognizes, and resolves system, operational or process problems.

Works with the Georgetown user community to identify mitigation strategies that will improve operations.

Proactively supports and enforces University standards associated with accessing, altering and protecting organizational data.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in business, management information systems, economics, software engineering or related field - preference for Master's degree or C.P.A.

5 years of experience in implementation and operation of financial systems

Ability to maintain an extensive technical knowledge of end-user business processes, as well as deep technical understanding of the Workday product and their continuous releases

Complex problem analysis, ability to manage multiple priorities, and a strong customer service orientation

Ability to rapidly adapt to changing business requirements and to efficiently acquire and utilize new skills in response to such change

