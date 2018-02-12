Job Category : Classified Staff

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience

Web Announcement :

Videographer/Photographer



The George Mason University Office of Communications and Marketing is looking to hire a videographer/ photographer to work with the Strategic Communications team. We seek a creative individual who can work collaboratively with the news team to produce short videos and multimedia stories about our students, faculty, staff and the programs, research and work they pursue. This person would also serve as a photographer for the team, when needed. The candidate should be able to develop ideas and concepts that tell the Mason story and share news to increase knowledge about the university both internally and externally. S/he will be part of the universityâ€™s central communication team, so an interest in high-level storytelling, news and media is essential. S/he should have a curious spirit and the ability to work well with faculty, staff, administrators and students. Good people skills are essential in this role. S/he should be a self-starter who enjoys the process and likes working as part of a team. We seek someone who is results-oriented and who can balance short and long-term projects. This position reports to the Director of Strategic Communications. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities:

Work collaboratively with the Strategic Communications team to bring stories to life visually.

Oversee all facets of video production for Strategic Communications, including concept/story development, filming, editing, archiving for short-form video, long-form video and social media video.

Develop short, sharp documentary-style interviews that can be used to tell stories and promote faculty in media.

Serve as a photographer when needed.

Develop social media photo/video strategies based on best practices and trends.

Work with the Director on institutional videos that promote internal messages and media training for faculty and administration.



Required qualifications:

Bachelorâ€™s degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Demonstrated professional experience or a portfolio of work that demonstrates proficiency with all stages of short video production, including conception, filming, capturing professional quality audio, editing, distributing and archiving.

Experience and proficiency with DSLR cameras.

Experience and proficiency with Adobe Premier or Final Cut Pro, Lightroom and Photoshop.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and as part of a team.

Ability to manage deadlines with little to no supervision and to adjust to changing priorities. Preferred qualifications:

Experience as a photographer.

Experience managing a YouTube channel or other social media.

Experience conducting interviews.

Ability to create and modify bumpers and lower third graphics. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, a list of three professional references with contact information, and a production reel or link to a portfolio website.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply at https://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, a list of three professional references with contact information, and a production reel or link to a portfolio website.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :