This is work providing instructional support to teachers in the daily management of kindergarten.



An employee in this class is responsible for assisting the teacher by performing instructional duties, preparing classroom materials, supervising student behavior, learning and applying specific behavior management techniques, performing clerical duties, and providing assistance with personal hygiene and physical care needs as required. The work is performed under the guidance and supervision of the teacher.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Provides individual and group instruction on activities as instructed; demonstrates and assists students with skill development such as ABC sequencing, visual discrimination, word rhyming, and letter-number matching; monitors art project programs including preparing the materials and cleaning up

* Implements behavior modification plans and provides discipline in the absence of the teacher; supervises learning centers and participates in classroom activities; monitors students during recess and assists them during the lunch period

* Prepares the classroom and helps settle the students by organizing the room and materials, assisting students off the bus, recording attendance, and taking the snack count; sets up and operates audio-visual equipment such as opaque, movie, and filmstrip projectors and video cameras

* Practices individual speech sounds, vocabulary, and syntax objectives with students as directed by the speech therapist; reads to students and asks questions to stimulate language development; presents language activities involving expressive and receptive areas of development

* Performs clerical tasks such as filing and photocopying; makes arrangements for field trips

* Performs related work as required





* Graduation from high school and experience as a teacher aide or working with children

* Ability to work under the supervision of the teacher, including following lesson plans prepared by teachers; to record data and verbally describe student progress and difficulties; to work effectively with individual children and small groups, meeting the instructional objectives as established by the teacher

* Ability to take initiative in recognizing an immediate need and meeting it without specific instructions

* Physical ability to lift, position, and assist students as required

* Ability to learn to perform individual medical procedures when necessary

* Ability to operate standard office equipment and to learn to operate video equipment

* Good human relations and communications skills; patience and flexibility