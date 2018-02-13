DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

The Lead Project Systems Engineer will provide project management leadership and technical management direction to supporting engineers.Essential Job Functions:Provide technical management over sight and direction to product vendors.Provide on-site engineering and technical/program management support to U.S. Army.Provide project management/engineering support with program oversight of electro-optical and infrared, laser sensor fusion for ground combat vehicle platform integration.Provide concept development, production, integration, and technology upgrades and platform insertions.Identify technical, schedule and program risks, provide and manage risk mitigation plans.Manage program reviews and technical interchange meetings with the government and vendors.Develop and manage system platform integration and test schedule.Provide project and risk status to US Army Product Manager.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Bachelor's degree in Electrical, Mechanical or Systems Engineering.12 years of experience with any of the following: design and analysis; testing and data analysis; and integration on platforms (ground vehicles desired) or infrared and electro optical sensors.10 years of experience as a lead systems engineer, project engineer or product development engineer.Must have a Secret clearance.Experience with optical designs, laser protection, focal plane array manufacturing, and cryogenically cooled infrared sensors.Experience developing sensor performance specifications and interface control documents.Knowledge of systems engineering concepts, execution of technical reviews, verification and validation testing, product development and risk management.Familiarity with DoDI 5000.02 Defense Acquisition Systems regulations and system engineering weapon systems development process.Travel up to 20% of the time.Desired:Experience working in an Army Product Manager organization.Master's degree.Project Management Professional (PMP).