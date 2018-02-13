DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

DCS Corp is looking for a Cost Analyst to provide on-site analyst support in the areas of cost analysis, budget execution, and acquisition support to a US Army Product Manager at Ft. Belvoir, VA.Essential Job Functions:Maintain Program cost database by tracking all program costs to include projections, commitments, obligations, expenses, disbursements.Develop Program Office Estimates and Independent Government Cost Estimates using Cost Estimating Structure and ACEIT Model.Provide budget development & execution support including preparation and submission of P&R forms.Maintain and track funding execution information using complex budget spreadsheets, and provide weekly and monthly status reports to PM leadership and higher commands.Perform cost analysis & estimations and provide recommendations as a member of an IPT.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.BA Degree and 5 years of experience - cost analysis experience in areas of projections, commitments, obligation rates, expenses, disbursements, spend plans and budget processes to support DoD/US Army program office. MA and 4 years of experience will be considered.Must possess a Secret clearance.The Cost Analyst will be required to utilize information systems such as Wide Area Work Flow (WAWF), Work Mapping Tool (WMT), General Fund Enterprise Business System (GFEBS), Defense Integrated Military Human Resources System (DIMHRS), Standard Finance System (STANFINS), Standard Operation and Maintenance Army Research and Development System (SOMARDS), IMCOM Online (IOL), Automated Cost Estimating Integrated Tools (ACEIT), Microsoft Office Suite product (Word, XLS, etc.).Performs in-depth analysis of budget requests, shifts in project direction and emphasis and/or requests not included in planned program and explores alternative sources of funding.Capability to develop justification and impact statements and compiles data to be used for forecasting obligations.Knowledge of DoD Acquisition statutory and regulatory requirements and acquisition policy.Experience with complete DoD Procurement & RDT&E (P&R) funding Forms.Possess technical, analytical and problem solving skills, and able to manage multiple projects simultaneously.Possess strong verbal and written communications skills and ability to work as part of a team.This is an exciting time at DCS Corporation! We are growing tremendously, and growth creates opportunity! DCS is a $220M employee-owned Professional Services firm providing Engineering, programmatic and technical support services to DoD and other national security organizations.Are you ready to grow with us?”