Virginia State Inspector

Employer
DARCARS Automotive Group
Location
Fairfax, VA
Posted
Feb 13, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
Automotive Repair and Mechanic, Sales
Industry
Automotive
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Automotive Virginia Safety and Emissions Inspector

Responsibilities:

  • Perform all safety and emission inspections in accordance with the Required Official Inspection Procedures set forth by the Virginia State Police Superintendent
  • Adequately explain any needed repairs to pass inspection to non-mechanical individuals which may include employees and customers on an as-required basis
  • Interact with customers in a friendly and helpful manner in order to create a comfortable relationship with the customer
  • Communicate to Service Manager and/or Assistant Service Manager if additional work is needed
  • Accurately perform all paperwork
  • Return vehicles in clean condition
  • Keep shop areas neat, clean and organized
  • Comply with established safety programs, including wearing protective eyewear
  • Maintain security of the safety inspection stickers, in accordance with company policy

Qualifications:

  • High school diploma or its equivalency
  • Valid DEQ and Virginia State certifications
  • Auto repair and customer service skills
  • Knowledge of the automotive industry
  • A professional personal appearance
  • Oral and written communication skills
  • Must have and maintain a valid driver's license

