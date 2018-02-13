Virginia State Inspector
- DARCARS Automotive Group
- Fairfax, VA
- Feb 13, 2018
- Mar 12, 2018
- Automotive Repair and Mechanic, Sales
- Automotive
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Automotive Virginia Safety and Emissions Inspector
Responsibilities:
- Perform all safety and emission inspections in accordance with the Required Official Inspection Procedures set forth by the Virginia State Police Superintendent
- Adequately explain any needed repairs to pass inspection to non-mechanical individuals which may include employees and customers on an as-required basis
- Interact with customers in a friendly and helpful manner in order to create a comfortable relationship with the customer
- Communicate to Service Manager and/or Assistant Service Manager if additional work is needed
- Accurately perform all paperwork
- Return vehicles in clean condition
- Keep shop areas neat, clean and organized
- Comply with established safety programs, including wearing protective eyewear
- Maintain security of the safety inspection stickers, in accordance with company policy
Qualifications:
- High school diploma or its equivalency
- Valid DEQ and Virginia State certifications
- Auto repair and customer service skills
- Knowledge of the automotive industry
- A professional personal appearance
- Oral and written communication skills
- Must have and maintain a valid driver's license
