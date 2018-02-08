Job Summary

As a Digital Client Concierge (DCC), your job is vital in managing our digital business prospects. You will contribute to a next generation car buying experience (way better than typical) by developing a real connection with our prospective customers primarily via today's preferred communication channels. Right now, you have the opportunity to be a part of our Digital Business Development Team at one of the largest automotive groups in the country.

The DCC's job is to nurture our inbound prospects by guiding them through a simple needs analysis exercise using the DARCARS Approach to Sales, providing dealership and product information, answering their questions, and linking them with a responsive in-store sales manager who will then further navigate their path to purchase. As a DCC, you must ensure timely follow up and provide an exceptional experience with every interaction. Start your career in a diverse, fast-paced and innovative environment as DCC with a base salary of $31K + commissions/bonuses.

Key R esponsibilities

Pull inquiries from our Customer Relationship Management system (CRM)

Respond to inquiries via phone, text, chat or email based on potential customer's expressed preference

Perform needs analysis based on the result

Serve as the first-level expert on our products and services, the purchase process, and the DARCARS brand

Convert inquiries to dealership visits; set appointments for test drive and further selection/purchase support

Adhere to customer communication scripts • Ensure 100% of contact activity, by recording customer information in the CRM in real time

Develop/maintain relationships with related store personnel

Meet, or exceed, individual performance objectives e.g. response time, conversions etc.

Key Qualifications

Associate degree required, Bachelor's degree preferred

No experience necessary

You are computer savvy with a full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite

You are a quick-study, able to absorb substantive product and service information

You have exceptional listening, verbal, and written communication skills

You are able to work some evenings and weekends

You have demonstrated a commitment to process improvement, innovation, and excellence

You are persistent, and have a good sense of humor

You are eager to learn new things and share new ideas in a collaborative, team environment

If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, please Apply Now to be considered for our next program group starting soon.

DARCARS Automotive Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer with a commitment to diversity.

