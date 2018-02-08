Controller

Employer
DARCARS Automotive Group
Location
Silver Spring, MD
Posted
Feb 08, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Automotive Repair and Mechanic, Sales
Industry
Automotive
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Position Summary

This position has the responsibility and oversight of the central accounting office and of dealership office personnel. Candidate must possess strong decision-making ability, outstanding communication skills, in-depth accounting and financial acumen, and the ability to lead and motivate a team. This individual must have demonstrated experience working with all members, levels, and functions of an organization.

Responsibilities:

  • Regularly and accurately reports the financial condition of the dealership to the General Manager and corporate headquarters
  • Summarizes sales and expense analysis to detect potential problem areas and opportunities for improved company profitability
  • Provide management with timely reviews of dealership financial status and progress
  • Interprets the financial statement and daily operating reports and informs management of developing trends
  • Responsible for hiring, training and supervision of accounting office personnel
  • Reinforces company policies and adheres to all company standards
  • Maintains and inspects for compliance with all applicable laws and regulations
  • Ensure proper internal controls are in place
  • Review the reconciliation of general ledger accounts with outside sources to ensure proper bank reconciliation, reserve accounts, factory payable, and floor plan payable
  • Schedule review and maintenance on a weekly basis
  • Other administrative and accounting duties as needed

Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills, and Work Environment:

  • Require at least 2 years Controller experience in an Automotive Dealership, or 4 or more years as an Assistant Controller in an Automotive Dealership Group.
  • In-depth experience in all areas of retail automotive accounting
  • Requires strong communication, customer service, leadership and organizational skills
  • Experience working with management team on financial analysis and expense control
  • Strong analytical skills
  • A Bachelor's degree in Business Administration or Accounting is preferred; however, degree is not required for the highly experienced candidate
  • A stable and verifiable work history is a must
  • Excel experience is a must

Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE)

Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran (M/F/D/V)

Drug Free Workplace (DFW)

WP

