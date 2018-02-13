MARKETING MANAGER

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Conservation International is looking for a passionate Marketing Manager to help take our email program to the next level.

Are you an out-of-the-box thinker that thrives in an environment where you are balancing multiple, exciting projects? Are you passionate about protecting the nature that people rely on? Then it’s time to roll up your sleeves and join the CI team.

We are helping to build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet for everyone, and we need you to deliver our message to the world. We are looking for a detail-orientated, energetic professional to develop and implement strategies that inspire and grow CI’s email and mobile communities, sustain audience engagement, and position prospect for conversion.

This key team member will be accountable for delivering targeted email subscriber growth, contributing to forecasted web traffic and partnering with development to achieve online donation goals. In addition, you will have the opportunity to collaborate within the marketing team and the Brand+ Communications and Development division to support large-scale, innovative campaigns.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Planning and Brand Alignment:

Recommend and implement strategies that grow CI’s email and mobile communities, sustain audience engagement and position prospects for conversion.

Email and Online Community Engagement:

Lead planning and creation of CI’s marketing emails.

Work with web team on continual community growth optimization, including stronger website calls-to-action and optimal conversion pathways.

Make recommendations for improving email and online engagement and conversion rates through segmentation, testing, content and user experience optimization.

In collaboration with data analysts and program directors, identify campaign and channel success metrics, coordinate analysis and reporting, identify actionable insights and contribute to testing and experimentation plan.

List Building/Acquisition:

Identify and implement list building opportunities through CI’s digital channels, with corporate or cause marketing partners.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Possible travel, under 5%.

Normal Office Environment.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Marketing or related field.

3-5 years marketing, advertising or communications experience ideally with online fundraising experience.

Detail-oriented and well organized with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Self-motivated with ability to think creatively and innovatively and thrive in a fast-paced, results-oriented environment.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong interpersonal skills; possessing cultural awareness and sensitivity.

Extensive experience with social listening tools and CRM.

Preferred

A passion for nature, sustainability or environmental conservation.

Desire and willingness to stay on top of emerging trends in brand marketing and advertising.

To apply please submit your resume and cover letter.

Conservation International is an Affirmative Action/ Equal Opportunity Employer of minorities, females, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. It is the policy of CI to afford equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment. CI offers reasonable accommodation in the employment process for individuals with disabilities. If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. If you require an application accommodation due to a disability, please e-mail your request to applyhelp@conservation.org and include "accommodation" in the subject line.