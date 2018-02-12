Description:

The Video Editor is a creative and technical role that requires technical audio-video storytelling, motionography expertise and on-set production assistant skills. We are a nimble award-winning in-house production facility within the University Communications and Marketing (UCM) division. We film and edit a wide range of branded entertainment, commercials, mini-docs, promotional and fundraising videos for the web, social media, live events and broadcast. The Video Editor will play a key role in structuring visual stories that support American University (AU)’s strategic mission and advance institutional objectives. Many of our films serve a meaningful purpose and promote social change- your work will have a direct impact on improving the world we live in.

This position is responsible for all areas of post-production including: video assembly, motion graphics design, compositing, 3D modeling, sound mixing and color correction. Candidates must demonstrate a high level of creative and technical mastering of Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, REDCINE-X Pro, Photoshop, Audition, and FCP-X to be considered for this position. The Editor will be responsible for maintenance of post-production and NAS server equipment, as well as assist in all aspects of video production (lighting, cameras, sound recording, storyboards, set design, gimbal and dolly grip etc.). The Video Editor will manage the University B-Roll website and branded graphics assets, and will collaborate with video team members and campus colleagues to determine best practices and brand standards as they relate to video and film production.

Work samples/sample reel should be provided along with resume. Include a Dropbox or YouTube/Vimeo link on your resume and application. Here is a link to our recent University Video show reel: https://vimeo.com/167794699 . If you have similar experience, in post-production and motion graphics, and enjoy this type of work, please apply!

Educational Requirements:

A Bachelor’s degree in Digital Media Production, Art, or Film Production is preferred.

Minimum Requirements:

Three to four years work-related experience is required

Demonstrated proficiency in video editing, animation, motion graphics, sound design, and video compression codecs (specifically: R3D .mov, and .mp4)

Advanced knowledge and experience with Adobe Creative Cloud and plugins including: Premiere Pro, Prelude, Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator and Red Giant plugin suites

Experience with Maxon Cinema 4D & REDCINE-X, design, typography, and color theory

CSS, JavaScript and basic web design

Required Competencies:

Innovation– ability to come up with unusual or clever ideas or ways to solve a problem

Technical Expertise – ability to apply and improve specialized knowledge, skill and judgment

Interpersonal Relationships – developing constructive relationships with campus colleagues

Planning and Organizing – ability to outline and prioritize work while adhering to and meeting timelines

Flexibility – adjusts style as appropriate to the needs of the situation

Collaboration - develops cooperation and teamwork while participating in a group

Proven ability to work with clients on a variety of projects under tight deadlines

Additional Information:

Work samples/sample reel should be provided along with resume. Send Dropbox or YouTube/Vimeo link.



The Video Editor will have opportunities for professional development/training and to contribute to creative brainstorming, scripting, and developing pitch materials for new projects. The Editor will be a mentor to student employees and freelance post-production crew.



American University is an equal opportunity, affirmative action institution that operates in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The university does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, sexual orientation, disability, marital status, personal appearance, gender identity and expression, family responsibilities, political affiliation, source of income, veteran status, an individual’s genetic information or any other bases under federal or local laws (collectively "Protected Bases") in its programs and activities.