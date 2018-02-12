The Director of Digital Learning will oversee, target, and streamline digital education opportunities for audience engagement, national presence, web resources, and connected strategic initiatives across Kennedy Center Education and Digital divisions. This includes website management and design, curricular resources and tools, as well as various digital and social media channels.

This role will serve as a leader in assessing priorities and programming areas for digital learning by conferring with colleagues across the Education division. They will also identify opportunities for educational resources, points of engagement, and opportunities for national presence through relationship with Digital Media.

The Director of Digital Learning will guide strategy, provide support, and encourage collaborative and creative workstreams for the Digital Learning team. They will serve on the Education Cabinet, conferring with other Directors and the SVP of Education and Director of Education Operations. They will work closely with the VP of Digital Marketing to align strategies and initiatives and distribute projects accordingly.

Duties and Responsibilities:

50% Vision/leadership: Assess opportunities and guide Digital Learning by developing and implementing a strategic plan with input from Digital Learning department and other Digital and Education colleagues. Plan should include programs to continue/expand/change, strategic partnerships, leveraged resources, and future direction for the department and its outputs/outcomes, including KC audience experiences, Cuesheets, web presence and resources, and more.

20% Ensure strong and relevant curriculum connections between US Department of Education priorities, national and local learning standards, and KC strategic initiatives, including key artistic performances/programs

10% Develop and maintain strategies for effective and efficient utilization of partners/vendors

10% Oversee budget design and operational decisions to streamline and create efficiencies

5% Foster enhanced relationships between Digital Learning and groups throughout the Center, including Digital Media, Education Programs & Productions, School & Community Programs, Research & Evaluation, Artistic Programming, pods, and working groups

5% Track and oversee data and impact measurement

Education/Experience:

Advanced College degree (or equivalent experience) in arts education, education, media development or online learning.

10+ years experience working with digital learning platforms and initiatives

7+ years managing teams

Minimum Skills and/or Knowledge Required:

Evidence of effective leadership and team-building

Highly effective and efficient communication

Awareness of and fluency in digital education initiatives, learning standards, arts education and social media trends, and artistic programming

Independent worker with design and strategic planning experience

Positive attitude and high capacity to work as part of a team as well as independently; ability to present ideas and designs to a group, with understanding of the creative process in a collaborative environment.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a world premier performing arts organization and our nation’s cultural center. Diversity is a critical component of our mission, vision, and values. Our staff exhibits a wide variety of perspectives and experiences which enable us to foster and strengthen an environment of diversity and inclusion.