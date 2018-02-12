The Ford Agency has an exciting opening for a temp-to-hire Executive Assistant/Project Manager supporting the CEO and Board Governance of a top international healthcare advocacy non-profit. The ideal candidate will be a smart, dynamic, and organized self-starter who has the capacity to take care of day-to-day administrative functions with ease and work on projects with different departments (such as marketing, communications, and programs) as the need arises. It's an excellent opportunity for someone interested in healthcare policy or in non-profit management because it involves working directly with the organization's top leaders as they strategize about growth and development.

Responsibilities Include:

Managing all of the CEO's daily administrative needs (meeting coordination, travel arrangements, processing expense reports, creating and editing presentations)

Serving as the main liaison with Board Governance (planning and executing board meetings, writing and distributing board materials, supporting board-related activities, such as the ballot process for election Board of Trustees and committee appointment selection)

Supporting special programs

Qualifications Include:

A Bachelor's Degree

At least 3-5 years' experience working in a support or coordinator role at an association or non-profit

Advanced proficiency with MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook) and exposure to CRMs, such as iMIS or Salesforce

Superior verbal and written communication skills, excellent organizational and time-management skills

This is a temp-to-hire opportunity and is available immediately.

For consideration, send your resume to:

Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com

ATTN: EA/Project Manager - Healthcare

To see more positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.

The Ford Agency, Inc.

1660 L Street, NW

Suite 200

Washington, D.C. 20036