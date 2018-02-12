Ford Agency

Executive Assistant - Temp-to-Hire

7 days left

Employer
Ford Agency
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
DOE
Posted
Feb 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 19, 2018
Function
Administrative, Operations / Logistics
Industry
Healthcare, Nonprofit
Hours
Full Time

The Ford Agency has an exciting opening for a temp-to-hire Executive Assistant/Project Manager supporting the CEO and Board Governance of a top international healthcare advocacy non-profit.  The ideal candidate will be a smart, dynamic, and organized self-starter who has the capacity to take care of day-to-day administrative functions with ease and work on projects with different departments (such as marketing, communications, and programs) as the need arises.  It's an excellent opportunity for someone interested in healthcare policy or in non-profit management because it involves working directly with the organization's top leaders as they strategize about growth and development.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Managing all of the CEO's daily administrative needs (meeting coordination, travel arrangements, processing expense reports, creating and editing presentations)
  • Serving as the main liaison with Board Governance (planning and executing board meetings, writing and distributing board materials, supporting board-related activities, such as the ballot process for election Board of Trustees and committee appointment selection)
  • Supporting special programs

Qualifications Include:

  • A Bachelor's Degree
  • At least 3-5 years' experience working in a support or coordinator role at an association or non-profit
  • Advanced proficiency with MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook) and exposure to CRMs, such as iMIS or Salesforce
  • Superior verbal and written communication skills, excellent organizational and time-management skills

 

This is a temp-to-hire opportunity and is available immediately.

 

For consideration, send your resume to:

Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com
ATTN: EA/Project Manager - Healthcare

 

To see more positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.

 

The Ford Agency, Inc.
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 200
Washington, D.C. 20036

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Executive Assistant - Temp-to-Hire

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this