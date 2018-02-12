Ford Agency

Compensation Analyst - Temporary

7 days left

Employer
Ford Agency
Location
Washington, DC
Salary
DOE
Posted
Feb 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 19, 2018
Function
Consultant and Strategist, Human Resources
Industry
Education, Colleges and Universities
Hours
Full Time

The Ford Agency has partnered with one of Washington's prestigious universities to find an experienced Compensation Analyst to direct the design and administrative of staff compensation ensuring all compliance, communication and implementation goals are met consistently.  This role will work directly with hiring managers and various departments on workforce and organizational compensation and benefits planning.  The successful candidate will have a comprehensive understanding of both regional and national market trends and a savvy, budget-minded big picture planning approach.  This is a temporary consultancy opportunity with the strong potential for permanent hire based on performance. 

Responsibilities Include:

  • Planning and administering competitive staff compensation program for highly skilled workforce
  • Establishing salary structures, projecting budgets, and ensuring compliance with university and policy and laws/regulations
  • Consulting with leadership and managers to provide trainings and implement changes
  • Managing annual compensation projects

Qualifications Include:

  • Bachelor's degree; Master's and/or CCP preferred
  • 8+ years' progressively responsible experience in compensation
  • Experience with Ellucian/Colleague and Successfactors
  • High proficiency in financial analysis, modeling, budgeting, and Excel

 

For consideration, send your resume to:

Email: tempjobs@ford-agency.com
ATTN: Compensation Consultant

 

To see more positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.

 

The Ford Agency, Inc.
1660 L Street, NW
Suite 200
Washington, D.C. 20036

