The Ford Agency has partnered with one of Washington's prestigious universities to find an experienced Compensation Analyst to direct the design and administrative of staff compensation ensuring all compliance, communication and implementation goals are met consistently. This role will work directly with hiring managers and various departments on workforce and organizational compensation and benefits planning. The successful candidate will have a comprehensive understanding of both regional and national market trends and a savvy, budget-minded big picture planning approach. This is a temporary consultancy opportunity with the strong potential for permanent hire based on performance.

Responsibilities Include:

Planning and administering competitive staff compensation program for highly skilled workforce

Establishing salary structures, projecting budgets, and ensuring compliance with university and policy and laws/regulations

Consulting with leadership and managers to provide trainings and implement changes

Managing annual compensation projects

Qualifications Include:

Bachelor's degree; Master's and/or CCP preferred

8+ years' progressively responsible experience in compensation

Experience with Ellucian/Colleague and Successfactors

High proficiency in financial analysis, modeling, budgeting, and Excel

