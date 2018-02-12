The Foundation Schools is a special education day school which delivers innovative school programs and support services for children and adolescents with emotional disabilities, autism spectrum disorders and other learning challenges. The Foundation Schools is accepting resumes for a Elementary Special Education Teacher for our Largo campus.

The mission of The Foundation Schools is to provide a highly specialized educational and therapeutic program for students with emotional and other disabilities and social emotional and learning challenges, preparing them to be productive and successful in their future academic and career paths. We are seeking qualified teachers to provide our students with the tools and guidance they need to be successful.

Teachers at The Foundation Schools employ special education strategies and techniques to provide quality instruction that results in the students’ mastery of approved curriculum and that promotes social, emotional and cognitive learning. Teachers effectively manage student behavior through implementation of behavior management systems, school rules and policies.

For over 40 years, The Foundation Schools’ mix of academic support and therapeutic services has given our students a chance to reach their full potential. The Foundation Schools is currently approved by the State of Maryland and the District of Columbia to provide services to students who have not been successful in their home school’s environment. The Foundation Schools has schools in Gaithersburg and Largo, Maryland that serve over 200 students in grades K-12.

Our Core Values’ provide a strong foundation for our programs, are integrated into our positive behavior intervention system, drive our actions and guide our staff and students daily to TWIRL (Teamwork, Work Ethic, Integrity, Respect, and Leadership). We offer a supportive working environment with small class sizes and excellent resources.

The Foundation Schools offers a comprehensive benefit package including tuition assistance and a generous retirement package. Visit our website at www.foundationschools.org for more information.

Basic Job Requirements

Employ special education strategies and techniques to provide quality instruction that results in the students’ mastery of approved curriculum and that promotes social, emotional and cognitive learning; Demonstrate knowledge of subject and the ability to teach content area

Create lesson plans that utilize a variety of teaching methods, including the use of technology, to engage students and actively encourage student participation and interaction

Demonstrate the ability to adapt classroom environment, activities, teaching styles, behavior management practices and lesson plans to meet the needs of diverse learners

Establish expectations for learning and set standards for classroom participation and behavior; encourage students’ ownership and contribution to the classroom

Use observation and assessment tools to determine students’ needs and adjust behaviors and practices to accommodate those needs; evaluate instructional effectiveness, document and share modifications based on data, reflection and feedback

Provide a safe, appealing and engaging classroom that is conducive to learning

Demonstrate knowledge of special education laws and regulations; complete required documentation within assigned deadlines including documentation for students’ IEP, BIP and FBA

Demonstrate an understanding of how emotional disabilities impact our students’ behavior and ability to learn; display awareness of students’ diagnoses and adapts behavior strategies accordingly to implement the requirements of the student’s IEP.

Effectively manage student behavior through implementation of behavior modification systems, school rules and policies; models appropriate behavior for students during the school day

Proactively identify and address behaviors that could lead to a crisis, unsafe environment or disrupt the learning environment; administer effective and appropriate strategies during a crisis intervention including the participation in restraints when necessary.

Work with school leaders, collaborate in teams, and work with related service providers and student support staff to discuss students’ academic and behavioral progress and plans

Teachers may serve as student advisers, actively participate in group activities, committees and meetings.

Supervise teaching assistants and dedicated student aides assigned to their classroom.

Education, Experience and Certification

Bachelor’s degree or higher is required, preferably in education, special education or related field

MSDE certification or eligibility for MSDE certification required in relevant area or grade band

Two or more years of experience in a special education setting, preferably working with emotionally disabled students or children with autism preferred

Knowledge of IDEA 2004 and its specific applications to educating students with emotional disturbance and other disabilities

Bilingual (Spanish/English) abilities are a plus

Physical, Interpersonal and Cognitive Requirements