Williams & Connolly LLP has an opening for a Facilities Assistant. Under the direction of the Facilities Manager, responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Completes assigned projects and ensures completion within the time frame given

Responds to facility requests;

Performs office moves and furniture relocations;

Orders and maintains supplies in the Firm’s supply room;

Prepares office setups for new employees;

Provides the necessary follow-up pertaining to specific facility-related vendors, projects and/or requests and communicates findings to the appropriate person;

Provides excellent customer service.

Requirements include:

Have the ability to lift a minimum of 30 pounds and move furniture;

Have the ability to walk or stand for long periods of time;

Have good communication and organizational skills;

Be able to work independently or as part of a team;

Be able to type at least 30 wpm;

Be available for overtime;

Have previous office experience.

Hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.