Williams & Connolly LLP has an opening for a Facilities Assistant. Under the direction of the Facilities Manager, responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Completes assigned projects and ensures completion within the time frame given
- Responds to facility requests;
- Performs office moves and furniture relocations;
- Orders and maintains supplies in the Firm’s supply room;
- Prepares office setups for new employees;
- Provides the necessary follow-up pertaining to specific facility-related vendors, projects and/or requests and communicates findings to the appropriate person;
- Provides excellent customer service.
Requirements include:
- Have the ability to lift a minimum of 30 pounds and move furniture;
- Have the ability to walk or stand for long periods of time;
- Have good communication and organizational skills;
- Be able to work independently or as part of a team;
- Be able to type at least 30 wpm;
- Be available for overtime;
- Have previous office experience.
Hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.