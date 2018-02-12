Facilities Assistant

7 days left

Employer
Williams & Connolly LLP
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Feb 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 19, 2018
Ref
Facilities Assistant
Function
Maintenance and Repair, Operations / Logistics
Industry
Law, Maintenance and Repair
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

Williams & Connolly LLP has an opening for a Facilities Assistant.  Under the direction of the Facilities Manager, responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Completes assigned projects and ensures completion within the time frame given
  • Responds to facility requests;
  • Performs office moves and furniture relocations;
  • Orders and maintains supplies in the Firm’s supply room;
  • Prepares office setups for new employees;
  • Provides the necessary follow-up pertaining to specific facility-related vendors, projects and/or requests and communicates findings to the appropriate person;
  • Provides excellent customer service.

Requirements include:

  • Have the ability to lift a minimum of 30 pounds and move furniture;
  • Have the ability to walk or stand for long periods of time;
  • Have good communication and organizational skills;
  • Be able to work independently or as part of a team;
  • Be able to type at least 30 wpm;
  • Be available for overtime;
  • Have previous office experience.

 

Hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

