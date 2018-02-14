Maryland Family Resource, Inc. is an outpatient mental health center that provides a continuum of mental health services for individuals with psychiatric disorders in Prince George's County, MD.

Mental Health Therapist (Employment)

Independent contractors, (full-time and part-time caseloads) needed to provide individual, family, and group psychotherapy to children, adolescents, and adults. Successful candidates must have experience in the outpatient setting, be willing to provide home-based services, and be available to work some evening hours. There is a 10 case minimum required per contract. Minimum Qualifications: Must be licensed (LCSW-C, LGSW, LCPC, LGPC, or Licensed Psychologist) in the State of Maryland and have current professional liability insurance.

Mental Health Therapist (Contract)

Bilingual Therapist (Contract)

Independent contractors, (full-time and part-time caseloads) needed to provide individual, family, and group psychotherapy to children, adolescents, and adults. Successful candidates must have experience in the outpatient setting, be willing to provide some home-based services, and be available to work some evening hours. There is a 10 case minimum required per contract. Minimum Qualifications: Must be bilingual Spanish/English, licensed (LCSW-C, LGSW, LCPC, LGPC, or Licensed Psychologist) in the State of Maryland and have current professional liability insurance.

Community Based Intervention Worker (Contract)

Independent contractors, (full-time and part-time caseloads) needed to provide intensive community based services to youth and families in the home, school and natural environment for up to six hours a week of intervention services to each child and family. Crisis intervention services are also required. The CBI worker attends team meetings, school meetings, and all relevant meetings for the child and family and regularly discusses the case with important team members, such as social worker, lawyers, and family members in order to serve as a team leader. The CBI worker provides support and advocacy on behalf of the child and family and works on goals developed in the treatment plan. The CBI worker receives weekly supervision and support. Flexible schedule, part time or full time available. Currently looking for individuals to work with male children/adults. Bachelor’s Degree Required (Concentration in Human Services preferred).

Community Support Worker (Contract)

Independent contractors, (full-time and part-time caseloads) needed to provide age appropriate recovery and relapse prevention services and skills training (including, but not limited to daily living skills, social skills, anger management skills, etc.) to adults and children being treated with serious mental illness in community settings. There is a heavy emphasis on documentation. Bachelor’s Degree Required (Concentration in psychology, social work, counseling or a related human service field). Experience with Behavior Modification Techniques.

If you are interested in becoming a highly valued member of our dynamic team of behavioral health professionals please submit your resume and cover letter via email to:czabelsky@mfrinconline.com or fax to: 301-333-8161 Attn: Human Resources

Maryland Family Resource, Inc. (MFR) is an EEO employer