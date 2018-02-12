Introduction:

The Manager of Direct Response is responsible for the administration of the fundraising direct marketing program including monthly donor and membership renewals, quarterly donor acquisition, quarterly middle donor solicitations, and periodic special solicitations. This position will also develop and oversee acquisition strategies that maximizes the number of new members in multiple programs.

The ideal candidate will possess proven project management skills and an interest in the Mission of George Washington’s Mount Vernon with eagerness to learn more and share its importance with others.

Job-Specific Responsibilities:

Serve as key relationship manager for direct response vendors to include direct mail agencies, list brokers, print shops, caging, and fulfilment services

Develop programs and test plans for print, email, and online media; write copy as necessary

Works directly with the range of donors, responding to queries and complaints

Develop and write special giving appeals to be included in the Mount Vernon Magazine, incorporation print, email, and online media 3x per year

Monitor results, analyze trends, and take appropriate action based on discoveries

Generate mailing lists for all direct marketing appeals ; Review all text and secure necessary Mount Vernon approvals

Manage donor list strategy to utilize as an upgrade for middle donor segments by reviewing past results and acting on those results

Manage the monthly renewal of the Friends of Mount Vernon with an aim of increasing member retention through print, email, and online media

Administer the production of all membership promotional materials

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

A minimum of 5 years of experience in fundraising with particular expertise in direct marketing and membership

Project management skills are essential, particularly in overseeing vendors Bachelor’s degree required; Advanced degree preferred

Computer proficiency, including Microsoft Office Suite and Tessitura CRM

Excellent Communication skills both verbal and written

Special Requirements:

Occasionally provide on-site support for events and programs on the weekends or in the evenings

Mount Vernon is an Equal Opportunity Employer