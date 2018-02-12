Manager of Direct Response
7 days left
- Location
- Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 19, 2018
- Function
- Fundraising, Management
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Hours
- Full Time
Introduction:
The Manager of Direct Response is responsible for the administration of the fundraising direct marketing program including monthly donor and membership renewals, quarterly donor acquisition, quarterly middle donor solicitations, and periodic special solicitations. This position will also develop and oversee acquisition strategies that maximizes the number of new members in multiple programs.
The ideal candidate will possess proven project management skills and an interest in the Mission of George Washington’s Mount Vernon with eagerness to learn more and share its importance with others.
Job-Specific Responsibilities:
- Serve as key relationship manager for direct response vendors to include direct mail agencies, list brokers, print shops, caging, and fulfilment services
- Develop programs and test plans for print, email, and online media; write copy as necessary
- Works directly with the range of donors, responding to queries and complaints
- Develop and write special giving appeals to be included in the Mount Vernon Magazine, incorporation print, email, and online media 3x per year
- Monitor results, analyze trends, and take appropriate action based on discoveries
- Generate mailing lists for all direct marketing appeals ; Review all text and secure necessary Mount Vernon approvals
- Manage donor list strategy to utilize as an upgrade for middle donor segments by reviewing past results and acting on those results
- Manage the monthly renewal of the Friends of Mount Vernon with an aim of increasing member retention through print, email, and online media
- Administer the production of all membership promotional materials
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in fundraising with particular expertise in direct marketing and membership
- Project management skills are essential, particularly in overseeing vendors Bachelor’s degree required; Advanced degree preferred
- Computer proficiency, including Microsoft Office Suite and Tessitura CRM
- Excellent Communication skills both verbal and written
Special Requirements:
- Occasionally provide on-site support for events and programs on the weekends or in the evenings
Mount Vernon is an Equal Opportunity Employer