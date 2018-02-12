CT Technologist - Cardiac (Ffx - Prosperity)



Seeking an experienced CT Tech for a full time position in one of our Fairfax locations. Work Mon- Fri 9:00 am to 5:30 pm and occasional Saturdays Day Shift as needed.

Perform clinical duties such as performing CT exams; starting IV's; recording dosage/volume administered; maintaining accurate records associated with QA procedures and maintaining equipment; keeping Radiology Center Manager aware of any problems; provide excellent outpatient care. Position requires a minimum of 2-3 yrs of experience in CT. An ARRT (R) certification is required and an ARRT (CT) is preferred. Also must have VA RT

license and CPR. Prefer prior Cardiac CTA experience.

We provide excellent Benefits including FRC offers competitive salary and an excellent working environment. We also provide full Insurance Benefits including: Health, Dental, & Vision Insurance; 401K Plan; Life AD&D; STD and LTD; Disability; Continuing Education Reimbursement; and Leave & Holiday Pay. Differential Pay is also available for Saturday work.

