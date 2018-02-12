The Kennedy Center Marketing and Sales department is charged with planning, creating and optimizing all marketing communications to promote performing arts and other events at the Center and in offsite communities. Channels include website, social media, traditional press partners, email, and direct mail. Reporting to the Director, Marketing Analytics and Audience Insights, the marketing analyst position will advance data collection and analysis to inform advertising, sales, and patron experience decision making. This position will also work closely with the business intelligence and CRM teams within the IT department.

Duties and Responsibilities:

20% Understand the goals of campaigns and marketing activities and collaborate with marketing team to derive relevant metrics, targets, and data collection strategies and communicate insights to stakeholders. Create data visualizations that illustrate trends and inform decision making.

20% Analyze collected data and present results, including theories for any irregularities; develop recurring reports focused on end user experience and share reports cross functionally. Integrate external data sets from research and surveys into customer data for analysis.

10% Evaluate data needs of various marketing and web staff and work with IT team to ensure data is available, reliable, and appropriately secured.

10% Monitor ongoing analytics such as website traffic, email campaign results, and social media activity.

10% Set hypotheses, conduct A/B testing and make recommendations for optimization of marketing campaigns.

10% Perform analytical “deep dives” as requested.

10% Create and maintain statistical regression analysis across genres to inform revenue projection process. Maintain models for forecasting revenue for performances during the sales cycle.

5% Report on audience insights including demographic and geographic trends across genres and over time.

5% Implement data dictionaries for marketing related data.

Education/Experience

Bachelor’s degree

1-2 years’ proven experience in analysis, with strong excel skills and exceptional attention to detail required

Experience in the arts or entertainment industry preferred

Minimum Skills and/or Knowledge Required

Understanding of marketing principles and common metrics

Desire to work on both technical and non-technical projects

High personal productivity and attention to detail

Strong knowledge of Google Analytics (Universal) and e-commerce tracking

Experience with customer databases and ticketing software, Tessitura preferred

Ability to juggle multiple projects concurrently, under pressure

Excellent written and verbal communication, particularly the ability to effectively communicate to non-technical audiences regarding technical matters.

Familiarity with SQL and data visualization software a plus

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a world premier performing arts organization and our nation’s cultural center. Diversity is a critical component of our mission, vision, and values. Our staff exhibits a wide variety of perspectives and experiences which enable us to foster and strengthen an environment of diversity and inclusion.