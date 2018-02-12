RADIOLOGIC DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGIST

Radiologic Diagnostic Technologist (Ffx-Wbn)

Fairfax Radiological Consultants (FRC), PC is seeking a full time Radiologic Diagnostic Technologist. Work Mon - Fri, 8:45am - 5:15pm plus one Saturday p/month, 7:30am - 4:00pm for which the candidate will be paid Weekend Differential Pay. Position is based in Fairfax/Annandale, close to Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Position requires a minimum of 1+ years of experience and RT (R) (ARRT) certification, VA RT license and BLS/AED certification. The candidate Should be able to perform Diagnostic X-rays and Fluoroscopy.

FRC offers competitive salary and an excellent working environment. It also provides full Insurance Benefits including: Health, Dental, & Vision Insurance; 401K Plan; Life AD&D; STD and LTD Insurance; and Leave & Holiday Pay. Also provides Continuing Educ Reimbursement for certified professionals and Weekend differential for weekends worked. Pls visit: www.fairfaxradiolgy.com

