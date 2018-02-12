Montgomery County seeks a results-driven, collaborative, experienced leader to head the Office of Community Use of Public Facilities (CUPF). CUPF is a dynamic and effective organization working to maximize the community's use of schools and other public facilities and to identify and facilitate activities and programs that respond to the community's needs.

This is a high level strategic and operations management position responsible for directing CUPF operations and serving in an Executive Secretary capacity to its governing board, the Interagency Coordinating Board (ICB), on policy-making initiatives. The Director works in collaboration and partnership with the ICB to maximize the community's use of schools and other public facilities for the delivery of communal activities and programs, and provides leadership and strategic planning for the CUPF operations across three offices, the Board of Education, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Montgomery College, and County departments, which includes coordination with more than 5,000 user groups, 17,000 government facility units, 200 public schools, parks, libraries, and other County buildings. As such, the position directs an operations team of administrative professionals in providing facility services for the strategic and effective execution of mission-critical programs.

The Director oversees the budget administration and financial management of a more than $11 million non-tax supported Enterprise fund; plans, develops, implements, and evaluates policies and procedures governing the use of County facilities; manages diverse stakeholder relationships and expectations; and ensures implementation of multiple public mission-critical activities across organizations and agencies in County facilities. The Director is also responsible for reviewing, evaluating, and making decisions that majorly impact public stakeholders, County departments, school system entities, and community groups.

A complete job summary is available in the full advertisement.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience: Seven years of progressively responsible professional experience in field of business management, public administration, administrative services, financial administration or human resources with a concentration in operations and administrative planning and execution, four years of which were in a supervisory or executive capacity.

Education: Master's Degree.

Equivalency: An equivalent combination of education and experience may be substituted.

All applicants will respond to a series of questions related to their education, relevant experience, knowledge, skills and abilities required to minimally perform the job. The applicant's responses in conjunction with his/her resume and all other information provided in the employment application process will be evaluated to determine the minimum qualification and preferred criteria status.

To apply visit our website at http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/HR