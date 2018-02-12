The American Enterprise Institute seeks a manager of Academic Programs to support the director of Academic Programs in executing a strategic and results-oriented program that fosters conversation about public policy, free enterprise, national security, and civil society on major college campuses across the country. On behalf of the nation’s premier Washington-based think tank, you will play a central role in educating and equipping the next generation of leaders and elevating the quality of political discourse in academia.

The position’s primary responsibilities include building out and managing several programs focused on communicating AEI’s mission and research to undergraduate students, professors, and administrators; managing a team of at least three people who are charged with coordinating on-campus programming through AEI Executive Councils (AEI’s on-campus student leadership program); taking a lead role in planning and executing major student conferences in Washington, DC, and around the country, as well as an intensive four-week educational summer program in Washington, DC; overseeing the maintenance of databases to keep track of AEI’s academic partners; liaising with AEI’s scholars to help facilitate their engagement with colleges and universities; and crafting newsletters and other written content for faculty and student audiences.

Successful candidates will be detail oriented and organized self-starters with strong interpersonal communication and writing skills; able to effectively and proactively manage a small team; familiar with AEI’s scholarship; able to meet deadlines, multitask, and prioritize; and have a keen interest in promoting AEI’s research to an academic audience.

A bachelor’s degree, 3–5 years of work experience, and familiarity with think tanks, student programs, and the academic community are required.

Qualified applicants should submit a resume, cover letter, college transcript(s), and 500-word writing sample with the online application to www.aei.org/jobs.

About AEI

The American Enterprise Institute (AEI) is a public policy think tank dedicated to defending human dignity, expanding human potential, and building a freer and safer world. The work of its scholars and staff advances ideas rooted in a belief in democracy, free enterprise, American strength and global leadership, solidarity with those at the periphery of our society, and a pluralistic, entrepreneurial culture.

AEI is committed to making the intellectual, moral, and practical case for expanding freedom, increasing individual opportunity, and strengthening the free enterprise system in America and around the world. Its work explores ideas that further these goals, and AEI scholars take part in this pursuit with academic freedom. AEI operates independently of any political party and has no institutional positions. Its scholars’ conclusions are fueled by rigorous, data-driven research and broad-ranging evidence.