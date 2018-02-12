Events Coordinator
7 days left
- Employer
- Miles & Stockbridge P.C.
- Location
- Downtown Baltimore, Maryland
- Salary
- Competitive Salary.
- Posted
- Feb 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 19, 2018
- Function
- Marketing and Public Relations
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Duties to include assisting the Senior Manager in the event-planning process from conception through post-event follow-up; design and distribute event invitations via online platform, coordinating event mailing list updates via firm’s CRM, maintain event-related communications with clients, track RSVP’s and provide regular reports, produce printed marketing event materials, provide onsite event support (e.g. registration, speaker assistance, management of attendee concerns/requests), gather/submit materials as required for select sponsorships (e.g. promotional items/giveaways, marketing materials, booth supplies), maintain inventory of promotional items for events and client gifts, track usage of items and submit reports to accounting, support firm’s holiday and client gift program.
