Events Coordinator

7 days left

Employer
Miles & Stockbridge P.C.
Location
Downtown Baltimore, Maryland
Salary
Competitive Salary.
Posted
Feb 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 19, 2018
Function
Marketing and Public Relations
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Duties to include  assisting the Senior Manager in the event-planning process from conception through post-event follow-up; design and distribute event invitations via online platform, coordinating event mailing list updates via firm’s CRM, maintain event-related communications with clients, track RSVP’s and provide regular reports, produce printed marketing event materials, provide onsite event support (e.g. registration, speaker assistance, management of attendee concerns/requests), gather/submit materials as required for select sponsorships (e.g. promotional items/giveaways, marketing materials, booth supplies), maintain inventory of promotional items for events and client gifts, track usage of items and submit reports to accounting, support firm’s holiday and client gift program.

