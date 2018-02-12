Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

PRN (as needed); 8 per hrs wk; various hrs

Responsibilities

Must have a high school diploma or GED.

Candidate will be EKG certified with at least one year EKG working experience.

Will have basic PC skills such as Windows NT, and computerized EKG equipment

with ability to type a minimum of 25 wpm; and have great customer service skills

CPR Basic Life Support certification required

