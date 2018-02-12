Adventist Healthcare

Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a Carpenter / Locksmith. Our team is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patients physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Work Schedule

Full time day shift 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; only 4 weekends per year

Qualifications

High School Diploma.

Three to five years experience in all phases of carpentry.

Locksmith Certification - with two to four years locksmith experience preferred.

Knowledge of and ability to install and maintain locks and door closures.

Ability to read blueprints.

Good mechanical aptitude.

Accepts responsibility and able to work independently.

Flexibility in working under adverse conditions.

Familiar with carpentry and general mechanical tools.

Ability to drive pick-up, flatbed trucks and vans.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Experienced in computer applications - Word, Email, Excel, with an aptitude to operate within locksmithing/key tracking software.

Ability to interact with President and other Administrative Staff, Department Directors, Managers, Supervisors, and to respond to directives.

Ability to interact appropriately with all staff, patients, and visitors.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Adventist HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

