Adventist Healthcare

Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare (AHC) family as a Histotechnologist at Capital Choice Pathology Laboratory (CCPL).

Work Schedule

Limited part-time (as needed) up to 19 hours per week, evenings and nights, some weekends

Responsibilities

The Histotechnologist performs histology laboratory testing, other lab functions and duties for inpatients and outpatients according to Laboratory policy and procedures. They perform quality control and maintenance procedures in accordance with policy and participate in Laboratory Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement Initiatives. Actions and attitude that contribute to the critical success factors of the organization (i.e. best place to work, most extraordinary experience, superior outcomes, financial success for reinvestment, valued as a faith-based organization, and a growing organization vital to the community).

Qualifications

- Minimum of High School Diploma

- 1-2 years working in a pathology environment preferred

- Knowledge of the information, techniques and equipment needed to provide applicable testing and services for patients and physicians.

- Well-organized, thorough and conscientious approach in performing duties.

- Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

- Good verbal and written communication skills.

- Ability to solve day to day conflicts/problems in a professional manner.

- PC skills

- Color vision is required for accuracy in work.

- Ability to be detailed oriented.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare