REGISTERED NURSE

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Feb 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description:
This position is a 7a-7p position

Registered Nurse that is responsible for clinical supervision of LPN's and CNA's on the shift for a specific unit. Act as the charge nurse for the unit especially on shifts when no Clinical Manager, DON, or ADON are on site.

Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR
RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Long Term Care Nursing - Previous experience

License
Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. Use of medical/nursing equipment required. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. American Heart Association (AHA) BLS certification within 90 days of hire

