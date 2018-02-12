REGISTERED NURSE
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
This position is a 7a-7p position
Registered Nurse that is responsible for clinical supervision of LPN's and CNA's on the shift for a specific unit. Act as the charge nurse for the unit especially on shifts when no Clinical Manager, DON, or ADON are on site.
Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR
RN-Master's Level Degree
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Long Term Care Nursing - Previous experience
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. Use of medical/nursing equipment required. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. American Heart Association (AHA) BLS certification within 90 days of hire