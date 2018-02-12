We are seeking experienced OR nurses to join our top ranking hospital! Norfolk General's Main Operating Room has 23 suites where we provide services for a wide range of adult patients including Trauma, Transplants, Neurosurgery, Robotics, Orthopedics and Urology with a knowledgeable group of around 110 staff. We also work with Plastics, Spines, OB/GYN, Dental, ENT, Eyes and Oncologic procedures and are proud to utilize Epic as our EMR.As the region's first Magnet hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, a 525-bed tertiary care facility, is home to the area's only Level I Trauma Center, burn trauma unit and nationally ranked heart program at Sentara Heart Hospital . In addition to a first-rate heart program, the hospital is home to Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance and several dedicated facilities and specialized services including a nationally ranked ENT program supported by the skilled physicians at EVMS Medical Group.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:Competitive pay plansComprehensive health care plansGenerous paid annual leaveFully funded retirement plan and 403b planLong and short term disabilityTuition ReimbursementFlex spending and life insuranceYou can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Provides clinical leadership to care team members, allowing staff to plan, direct, manage outcomes and evaluate care. Participates in the leadership of specific unit(s). Manages and coordinates the care of unit based assigned patient populations utilizing clinical practice guidelines/standards of care. Directs and guides staff, patient, and family education with regards to activities of care. Leads system/facility clinical quality initiatives.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: RN - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Leadership, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

All new hire Nurse Clinician¿s who do not have their MSN at the time of hire will be required to sign a MSN Agreement committing to successfully obtaining their MSN within 3 years of hire. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; ACLS required for Intermediate Care and Critical Units.