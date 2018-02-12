NURSE CLINICIAN - Surgical Services
Welcome to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital!
Norfolk General is amongst the top 25 ranking in 2016-2017 America's Best Hospitals in the US News and World Report!
We are seeking experienced OR nurses to join our top ranking hospital! Norfolk General's Main Operating Room has 23 suites where we provide services for a wide range of adult patients including Trauma, Transplants, Neurosurgery, Robotics, Orthopedics and Urology with a knowledgeable group of around 110 staff. We also work with Plastics, Spines, OB/GYN, Dental, ENT, Eyes and Oncologic procedures and are proud to utilize Epic as our EMR.About Norfolk General Hospital:As the region's first Magnet hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, a 525-bed tertiary care facility, is home to the area's only Level I Trauma Center, burn trauma unit and nationally ranked heart program at Sentara Heart Hospital. In addition to a first-rate heart program, the hospital is home to Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance and several dedicated facilities and specialized services including a nationally ranked ENT program supported by the skilled physicians at EVMS Medical Group.About Our Culture:Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:Competitive pay plans
Comprehensive health care plans
Generous paid annual leave
Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan
Long and short term disability
Tuition Reimbursement
Flex spending and life insuranceYou can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.
Provides clinical leadership to care team members, allowing staff to plan, direct, manage outcomes and evaluate care. Participates in the leadership of specific unit(s). Manages and coordinates the care of unit based assigned patient populations utilizing clinical practice guidelines/standards of care. Directs and guides staff, patient, and family education with regards to activities of care. Leads system/facility clinical quality initiatives.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: RN - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Leadership, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
All new hire Nurse Clinician¿s who do not have their MSN at the time of hire will be required to sign a MSN Agreement committing to successfully obtaining their MSN within 3 years of hire. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; ACLS required for Intermediate Care and Critical Units.
