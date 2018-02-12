Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a Team Leader of Home Health Services Rehab Branch. Sentara Healthcare offers an excellent benefits package, cutting edge-technology, competitive compensation and opportunities for career growth. If you would like to be a part of healthcare leader-apply now and join our team that is 28,000 strong and growing.

Assists the management team with daily operations. Coordination of work, quality and service, achievement of department goals and objectives, customer satisfaction and in meeting regulatory requirements through providing technical expertise within assigned area. Serves as a technical and clinical resource for other team members through participation in staff development activities and daily support to team members. Assists management team in facilitating and monitoring the work processes of a designated team.

Education Level

Master's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Clinical - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Occupational Therapist, Physical Therapist, Speech Pathologist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Reading Comprehension, Science, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Education and License are required in area of specialty. Master's Level Degree: Speech Pathology, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy. Doctorate Level Degree: Physical Therap.