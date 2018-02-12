Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a Speech Language Pathologist. Sentara Healthcare offers cutting edge-technology, competitive compensation, and opportunities for career growth. If you would like to be a part of healthcare leader-apply now and join our team that is 28,000 strong and growing.

Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve speech, swallowing, language, voice, and fluency disorders. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - SPEECH PATHOLOGY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Speech Pathologist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Certified by American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) for Certificate of Clinical Competence in Speech Pathology (CCC-SLP) when meets eligibility requirements