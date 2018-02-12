Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

The Surgical Unit at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk, Virginia has 20 beds where we provide services for a wide range of patients undergoing general, vascular, plastic, urological and gynecological procedures with a knowledgeable group of approximately 35 nurses and nursing care partners. This unit is a DEU (dedicated education unit) working with ODU RN students.Our staff utilize self-scheduling to ensure that unit is covered 24/7. The majority of staff work 12 hours shifts, 8 hour shifts would be considered.We are focused on teamwork and proud to utilize Epic as our EMR.Sentara Obici Hospital is a state-of-the-art facility located on Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk. This 168-bed, full-service hospital continues a legacy of providing residents of Western Tidewater with high-quality, patient-centered care. The hospital fully integrates advanced technologies such as Sentara eCare®, the Sentara electronic medical record system, which gives doctors immediate access to health information via a secure network. Electronic medical records enable better collaboration between physicians, elevating the level of care for patients at Sentara Obici Hospital and across Sentara.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:

The Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) functions under the supervision of an RN or Licensed Independent Practitioner (LIP) in the clinical setting, within the scope of practice dictated by the State Boards of Nursing. The LPN demonstrates professional and clinical knowledge relative to designated clinical practice setting in the delivery of direct patient care, adhering to the level of verified competency dictated by the site specific program. The LPN works as part of a multi-disciplinary team to support and communicate effectively with other licensed independent practitioners (Physicians, NP, PA) in collaboration while providing care and treatment for patients, clinical support and teaching for patient and family members, and adheres to the legal and ethical standards of nursing practice. Maintains all certifications and licensure relevant to clinical practice setting. LPN manages responsibilities of workload with accuracy, provides excellence in customer service, performs testing, medication administration and the implementation of nursing interventions and care plans to support a holistic approach to patient care. The LPN serves as patient advocate in the prevention of illness or disease.

Education Level

Diploma - NURSING OR

Trade School Graduate - NURSING

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. Sentara Enterprises: 1 year LPN experience required