Davinci Robotic surgery for colon, urology, and gyn surgeries

Urology including TURB, continuous bladder irrigation, stent placement

Gynecology surgeries inclusive of bladder/colon resections

Vascular inclusive of amputations, femoral popliteal bypass, fistulas

Mastectomies and variable staging of breast reconstruction

Soft tissue traumas inclusive of gunshot/stab wounds, MVAs, chest tubes

Diverticulitis, crohns, ulcerative colitis, colitis, fistulas e.g. colorectal

Kidney injury, acute and chronic

Sepsis, pneumonia, asthma, diabetes

Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital in Virginia Beach, Virginia is seeking a Registered Nurse for the Surgical Unit 3. This is a full time night shift position.4 East is a 16 bed inpatient nursing unit. We provide quality care to adult medical/surgical patients who are acutely ill or injured. We specialize in post-operative surgical patient care. The most common types of clinical conditions include:General surgery inclusive of emergent and elective:Medical population includes:4 East is a diverse learning environment which provides the perfect opportunity to broaden your skill set.Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital is a 276-bed acute care facility that has a long history of commitment to the city, offering specialized, tertiary services. It is the region's only Level III Trauma Center and home to the Sentara Heart Center. Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital offers many advanced clinical services. The hospital specializes in orthopedics, neurosurgery, thoracic and colorectal surgery and sleep disorders. Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital is one of the region's accredited stroke centers.Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:

The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.