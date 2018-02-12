Sentara Rehab Hiring Event - April 11th in Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Alleghany, VA:Harrisonburg, VA:Hampton, VA:Norfolk, VA:Newport News, VA:Charlottesville, VA
- Posted
- Feb 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Rehab Hiring Event For Physical Therapists and Occupational Therapists
April 11th-Virignia Beach
RSVP is required for location details by 4/4/2018 for this event.
Be Our Guest! Sentara Healthcare invites experienced, recent and soon to be new graduate Physical Therapists and Occupational Therapists to an evening of great food and networking with our Rehab Team.
Day/Date: Wednesday April 11, 2018
Time: 5:30-7:30PM
Location: RSVP is required for location details by 4/4/2018 for this event. Please contact Ron via email or phone at rceverma@sentara.com / 757-228-7464.
If you plan on attending , please apply online prior to the event by visiting our website at www.sentaracareers.com by searching keyword 108184BR.
Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury and help build or restore vocational/ daily living skills as well as general independence. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Cert in Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapist
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing
Preferred: Learning Strategies
Other
NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy) certification required within 6 months of eligibility. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy preferred, NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy).